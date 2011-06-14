Airbus shows off transparent plane concept for 2050

Airbus has shown off its latest concept plane, which features a glass membrane fuselage to give you a real magic carpet feel.

The plane, which Airbus is speculating could be a reality in 2050, features a whole host of future tech but it will be the see-through walls that strike both awe and terror.

According to Airbus, the transparent membrane will apparently mimic the efficiency of bird bone and will help regulate temperature within the plane.

Airbus is also talking up virtual gaming rooms, head up displays and a smart-tech business space for those who need to work rather than play virtual golf.

Airbus engineering executive vice-president Charles Champion told the Daily Mail: "Our research shows that passengers of 2050 will expect a seamless travel experience while also caring for the environment.

"The concept cabin is designed with that in mind, and shows that the journey can be as much a voyage of discovery as the destination."

We're going to file this one under 'unlikely', mainly because by 2050 we'll either have run out of any means of fuelling planes or have invented transporters.