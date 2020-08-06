Why go for Samsung Note 20 deals when the Galaxy S20 is a better value option?

It's here! Samsung's latest launch in the form of Samsung Note 20 deals, sporting the iconic 'S' pen, a large display and some powerful processing power...but is it the best Samsung device for the price?

Drop back to Samsung's other 2020 release - the Samsung Galaxy S20 - and you could save yourself a substantial amount of cash. And not only is this older phone cheaper, it also provides very similar specs.

Both provide 5G connections, identical camera performances and processing power and while the Note 20 is larger, has a bigger battery and comes packed with the 'S' pen, it falls short on screen quality and lacks the stylish curved display of the S20.

In essence, unless you're investing in the Note 20 for its size or for the use of the S Pen, cheaper Samsung Galaxy S20 deals look to clearly be the better value option right now.

What are the Samsung Note 20 and S20 like?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20:

While the Note 20 is by no means as powerful as the new Note 20 Ultra device, the Note 20 features a powerful rear triple camera set-up, a strong 4300mAh battery, a highly capable processor and more.

It managed to drop its price lower than we would have expected but by doing this, it faced some big sacrifices. The most noticeable of these loses comes in the display, losing its curved aspect and featuring a lower quality resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S20:

The cheapest of the three S20 devices but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities. It has the smallest screen at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide angle and Ultra Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.