Where to pre-order Xbox Series X in the UK: try these retailers first

Update: The latest news isn't good - stocks are mostly out around the web for Xbox Series X pre-orders in the UK. Very is the latest brand to bring something to the table, and is still showing bundle deals in stock at the moment and Argos is showing some availablity- we're constantly checking the web to see if we can spot any Xbox pre-order deals still available.

Xbox Series X pre-orders are going to sell out fast in the UK. That's if what we saw in Australia this morning is anything to go, where some retailers sold out almost instantly - not to mention what happened last week, during the other massive console launch of the year.

So with demand extremely high, what's the best way to secure your Xbox Series X pre-order(or Xbox Series S pre-order, for that matter) now they're live? That's where we can help.

We're continually scanning the UK's retailers: we'll tell you who we think you should go to first to pre-order your new Xbox; and we'll record who's running out of stock, live, here on this page. That way you can increase your chance of beating the crowds and successfully pre-ordering your Xbox Series X console today.

Microsoft : pre-order for £249 / £449, although link is wrong (see below)

Very : pre-order for £249 / £449 (bundle deals are still live)

Argos : pre-order for £249 / £449 (currently has stock in parts of the country)

Amazon : pre-order for £249 / £449 (currently out of stock)

Currys : pre-order for £249 / £449 (queue system in place)

John Lewis : pre-order for £249 / £449 (page still not live)

AO : pre-order for £249 / £449 (page still not live)

GAME : pre-order now, also offers Xbox All Access (site has just crashed)

Smyths Toys : Pre-order page down, but Xbox All Access is live

Tesco : now out of stock of both consoles

Simply Games : Still 'register your interest' page

Shopto: Only a 'register your interest' page

Inexplicably, Microsoft is showing the Xbox Series X pre-order for just £249.99 - that link goes through to the Xbox Series S pre-order, so don't be fooled by the super low price.

Incorrect pricing on Microsoft's site (Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Series S pre-orders: retailers that appear to have stock

Amazon : pre-orders are still showing as live

Very : The retailer went late, possibly to preserve stock

Microsoft: still showing configuration options

Xbox Series X pre-orders: UK retailers to try first

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: £249 / £449 at Amazon

Amazon will likely have one of the biggest supply of first-wave Xbox Series X and S pre-orders on the books. That would make it your best shot at picking up an early shipment - just bear in mind that everyone else will be thinking the same thing, so you'll need to be fast.

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: £249 / £449 at Microsoft

Microsoft is offering direct Xbox Series X pre-orders from its own UK store this week. Be one of the first to grab your new console from Microsoft directly at 8am BST - however we expect Microsoft to sell out quickly (that's what happened in Australia this morning) so again, be quick.

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: £249 / £449 at Currys PC World

Currys PC World is likely to have a good stash of consoles at the start of the day, so it's worth making this retailer one of your first points of call. If stock looks like it's run out, we advise refreshing the page because it may return again - we saw this happen a lot with the PS5 last week.

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: £249 / £449 at John Lewis

John Lewis might not be your first thought for Xbox pre-orders, but it offers a free two-year warranty on its electronics, and we're expecting this to include the next-gen Xbox as well. No other retailers can match that right now, so it's definitely worth considering. Its page STILL isn't live, but their Barbour collection has been updated so, you know, swings and roundabouts.

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: £249 / £449 at Very

If you're heading to Very, you'll want to be one of the first there. We saw stock run out fast for the PS5, and while we don't know how many consoles Very has in the bag, we wouldn't hold on too long before trying to pre-order yours...

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: £249 / £449 at AO

AO is also offering Xbox Series X pre-orders this week. Again, we don't know yet how much stock the retailer has, but if you haven't had any luck with your pre-order so far, AO is definitely worth a shot.

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: £249 / £449 at Game

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: £249 / £449 at Game

Game is well known for its video game deals, and a good bet for pre-ordering your Xbox Series X. The retailer hasn't had an easy time recently, but it's likely to have a decent supply given its laser focus on games-related products.