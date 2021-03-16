What time is Zack Snyder's Justice League released on HBO Max and Sky?

Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally here this week – and if you're reading this, you're no doubt fascinated to watch it, whether you're part of the fanbase that campaigned to have the revised four-hour film released on HBO Max, or if you're merely harboring a grim curiosity about the whole thing.

Either way, you don't have long to wait – territories like the US, UK and Australia are all going to get to see Zack Snyder's Justice League simultaneously on its release date of March 18, 2021. The film follows the same plot as 2017's theatrical cut, which sees the alien warrior Steppenwolf coming to Earth in search of powerful items called Mother Boxes, while Batman and Wonder Woman attempt to form a team to stop the alien invasion and save Earth. Can they do it without the now-deceased Superman?

We've seen the film at TechRadar, and it's a largely grim affair with around two mostly dull hours of exposition before the story kicks into gear. Still, it is a more tonally consistent film than the original cut, and it's a genuinely fascinating artifact that shows the differences editing and artistic sensibilities can make to a finished movie. That said, it's a shame the end result couldn't be more entertaining.

Here's when you can watch Zack Snyder's Justice League this week on HBO Max in the US, and Sky/Now TV in the UK.

What time is Zack Snyder's Justice League released on HBO Max in the US?

According to a countdown timer sent out by HBO Max and seen by TechRadar, Zack Snyder's Justice League looks like it releases on March 18 at midnight PDT/3am EDT. If you're US-based, then, get ready to stay up super late if you want to watch the revised superhero film the second it drops.

What time is Zack Snyder's Justice League released on Sky and Now TV in the UK?

Zack Snyder's Justice League looks like it'll release simultaneously in the UK as it lands in the US. Sky Cinema Premiere is showing it starting at 7.02AM GMT on Thursday, March 18 – the film will be available to stream on-demand on Sky and Now TV (via the Sky Cinema Pass) at the exact same time. Sky confirmed this with us today.