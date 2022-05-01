What time is Moon Knight episode 6 released on Disney Plus?

Audio player loading…

It's nearly time to say goodbye to Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and company.

That's right, the final episode of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight is almost upon us, with the MCU Phase 4 TV show's last entry set to air very soon on Disney Plus. It's been a trippy, surreal, mind-boggling, and horror-infused ride so far, so here's hoping that Moon Knight episode 6 will cap off one of the best MCU productions of recent times.

With that in mind, you'll want to know when Moon Knight's sixth (and potentially final) episode will be released on Disney's streaming service. Below, we'll tell you when the Disney Plus show's next episode will launch on the platform. We'll also include a full release schedule for every Moon Knight entry, just in case you want a refresher of when each episode was released.

Moon Knight episode 6 arrives on Disney Plus in early May. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Moon Knight episode 6 will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday, May 4 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 8 AM BST / 12:30 PM IST / 5PM AEST.

US-based fans may want to stay up into the early hours to catch it as soon as it lands on Disney's streaming service. UK Disney Plus subscribers, though, should have a chance to watch it before they head to school or the office.

Indian viewers can check out Moon Knight episode 6 on their lunchbreak (if you're sneaky, that is), while Australian and New Zealand fans will be able to view it once the working day is over.

Regardless of where you'll be watching Moon Knight's series finale, you'll definitely want to take major precautions over potential spoilers. With this being the show's final episode, there's bound to be some spoilers, nods to Moon Knight's MCU future, and maybe even a post-credits scene.

Our advice? Mute hashtags including #MoonKnight, #MoonKnightspoilers, and #MoonKnightepisode6 on Twitter and company to save yourself any heartache. Alternatively, just stay off social media until you've managed to see it.

What is Moon Knight's final episode run time?

Moon Knight episode 6 is only how long?! Let me at him! (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Surprisingly, Moon Knight episode 6 will be the shortest entry in the whole series. Industry insider Amit Chaudhari revealed as much on his personal Twitter account, the VFX artist confirming that Moon Knight's series finale will clock in at just 42 minutes.

#MoonKnight Finale Episode = 42 Mins.Shortest among all 6 episodes. pic.twitter.com/XIAMfjbj3JApril 28, 2022 See more

That seems like too short a runtime to deliver on the many story threads that Moon Knight has left to cover.

We need to learn about how Marc Spector breaks out of the Egyptian afterlife, frees Khonshu, gets his Moon Knight powers back, and stop Arthur Harrow from releasing Ammit from her tomb. Additionally, we have to find out what role Layla will play in all of this, whether Steven Grant is gone for good, and if Marc's third personality – Jake Lockley – will actually make an appearance. Oh, and if there'll be a post-credits scene that may tease Moon Knight's future in the MCU.

Factoring the show's lengthy credits into the equation – these usually take up six to seven minutes of an episode's runtime – that means there may only be 35 minutes of actual story left to tell. That is, unless Chaudhari's 42-minute runtime confirmation doesn't include the show's credits. Here's hoping for the latter.

How many Moon Knight episodes will be released? Full launch schedule

How is Moon Knight's run on Disney Plus nearly over already? (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Here's the full release schedule for Moon Knight, which confirms this is the last entry in the series:

Moon Knight episode 1 – Wednesday, March 30 (available to stream now)

– Wednesday, March 30 (available to stream now) Moon Knight episode 2 – Wednesday, April 6 (available to stream now)

– Wednesday, April 6 (available to stream now) Moon Knight episode 3 – Wednesday, April 13 (available to stream now)

– Wednesday, April 13 (available to stream now) Moon Knight episode 4 – Wednesday, April 20 (available to stream now)

– Wednesday, April 20 (available to stream now) Moon Knight episode 5 – Wednesday, April 27 (available to stream now)

– Wednesday, April 27 (available to stream now) Moon Knight episode 6 – Wednesday, May 4

Thankfully, it won't be a long wait for the next batch of Marvel projects to arrive. Doctor Strange 2 launches exclusively in theaters just two days (one if you live in the UK) after Moon Knight ends, the next MCU movie arriving on May 5 or May 6 depending on where you're based worldwide.

Meanwhile, Ms Marvel will make her live-action MCU debut when her Disney Plus series is released on June 8. Add in Thor 4, She-Hulk, and Black Panther 2 all arriving before the year is out, and there's plenty to look forward to.