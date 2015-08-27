Here are 8 virtual reality films you can watch right now

Virtual reality may be the next frontier of filmmaking, thanks to 360-degree stereoscopic cameras and binaural audio used to achieve an immersive viewing experience. Unfortunately, most potential VR film buffs have limited opportunities to watch until later in the year and into 2016, when VR devices like Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Project Morpheus become commercially available.

When you can find publicly accessible films, though, you can witness filmmakers' first experiments with an entirely new style of filmmaking. These VR directors must simulate dynamic camera movement without inducing motion sickness, tell a predetermined story while accommodating viewers' varied gazes and make the experience interactive without completely gamifying the VR film experience.

We've tracked down some of the most promising virtual reality films you can watch today with your smartphones using Google Cardboard or Gear VR. Take this opportunity to catch free glimpses of technological innovation combined with artistic vision.