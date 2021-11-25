Want more than one Echo Show 8? This Amazon Black Friday deal has you sorted

This excellent Amazon Black Friday deal features the superb Echo Show 8 smart display at the cheapest price we've seen. It's a much better deal than what's at face value, though, as you can grab a second device with a promotional code at checkout, as well as a bunch of extras at a steep discount.

So let's break down this excellent Black Friday deal. You can grab the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) for just £79.99 right now, down from the usual retail price of £119.99. However, by applying the promotional code "ECHOSHOW8" (without quotation marks) at checkout, you can save a further £30 off two devices. This brings the price for two Echo Show 8 smart displays down to just £129.98. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Furthermore, you're able to add some nifty extras to your deal, which have also been discounted. As part of this Echo Show 8 Black Friday discount, you can add an Amazon Smart Plug for an extra £7, a B22 Philips Hue White Bulb for an extra £2 and a Blink Mini camera for an additional £17.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): £119.99 Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - While this is a great saving on its own merits, taking the Echo Show 8 down to the lowest price we've seen, you can also save an extra £30 off two Echo Show 8 devices by applying the promo code "ECHOSHOW8" at checkout. Some extras are also available to attach to this deal at heavily discounted prices.

This Echo Show 8 deal is easily one of the most robust we've seen during this year's Amazon Black Friday sales. The deal by itself is solid, taking the Echo Show 8 down to the lowest price we've seen, but the ability to add a second smart display to the deal with a promo code makes this a great option for families, if you wanted an extra device for the kids, for example.

Not only that, but optional extras like the Amazon Smart Plug and Philips Hue bulb allow you to great some fantastic products at a much lower price point. The modular nature of this deal means you're getting a fantastic discount no matter how many of the products you opt into buying.

Looking for a different Amazon Echo device? The online retail giant is also hosting a fantastic deal on the Echo Show 5 that's bundled with an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker. For a wider look at Amazon's Black Friday offerings, be sure to check out our Amazon Echo Black Friday deals hub for a range of discounts recommended with professional, tested advice.

