Vodafone's free speed upgrade is leading the way for fibre broadband deals

If you're looking to upgrade your internet to something that is both affordable and fast, Vodafone's latest offer could well be the best choice out there.

Currently, you can get your hands on Vodafone's Superfast Fibre 2 plan for the same price as the cheaper Superfast 1 plan. That makes this an absolute bargain for those needing faster speeds.

To be exact, you'll be getting speeds averaging 63Mb while only having to pay £22 a month. That makes this easily the best fibre broadband deal on the market right now - especially for faster speeds.

And as an added bonus, you'll also get a £75 Amazon voucher with your package too. While that could be perfect for Amazon Prime Day, it can take up to 120 days for your voucher to come through.

You can find out more about this offer below or see how it compares to the rest on our broadband deals guide.

Get Vodafone's excellent broadband deal:

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find these deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card or free month offers. This is an offer that's exclusive to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page to claim it.

Read more: