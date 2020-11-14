Vodafone just launched some ace Black Friday broadband deals with £75 vouchers

When it comes to broadband deals, it looks like Black Friday is starting to take effect, with a number of brands bringing out some stellar offers and the most recent brand to provide us with a bargain is Vodafone.

Right now, both of Vodafone's fibre broadband deals come with a £75 Amazon voucher, which is an impressive incentive. However, the main reason these Vodafone offers stand out is their pricing.

The cheaper of the two packages starts at £22 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb and existing Vodafone mobile customers only need to pay £20 a month.

Jump up to the faster package and your speeds increase to 63Mb but the costs your paying only rise to £23.50 a month. Existing customers again get a discount with costs going as low as £21.50.

With all of that in mind, Vodafone has just jumped to the top with the best Black Friday broadband deals available right now.

Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deals in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23.50 a month + £75 Amazon voucher

This is likely going to be the better option due to the faster speeds and only very small increase in price. If you jump up to £23.50 a month, you are rewarded with speeds averaging 63Mb while still getting that £75 Amazon voucher. And, like the above plan, Vodafone will further discount the price if you're an existing customer.

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find this deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card. This is an offer that's exclusivity to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page.

