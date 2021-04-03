Virgin's best broadband deals are back! £75 vouchers, fast speeds and low prices

Virgin's M100 plan has frequently taken the top spot for broadband deals, offering a massive cash incentive alongside great speeds and pricing. And, while that deal temporarily disappeared, it's now back in full strength.

That's because Virgin has reinstated the £75 Amazon voucher promotion it frequently offers, including the cash incentive with all purchases of the M100 plan.

The plan itself is...well, arguably the best value fibre broadband deal on the market. While it only costs £24 a month, it gets you speeds averaging 108Mb - roughly double what most deals can get you at this price.

However, Virgin isn't available across the entirety of the UK. If you can't get Virgin where you live, use our broadband deals guide to see the next best choices.

Virgin's impressive fibre broadband deals

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 Amazon voucher

Virgin already had one of the best fibre broadband deals around thanks to its £24 a month price tag, but now it's even better. You can also get a £75 Amazon voucher with your purchase. On top of that, there is nothing to pay upfront and you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Ts&Cs of this broadband deal state that it is for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



