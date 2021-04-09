Virgin, TalkTalk and Plusnet are fighting to offer the best broadband deals right now

If your internet plan is coming to an end and you're using this weekend to search for a new one, you're in luck. Three of the biggest internet providers are battling it out with some excellent broadband deals.

These three providers are Virgin, TalkTalk and Plusnet. And while all three are great, Virgin leads the way. That's because it can currently offer you speeds averaging 108Mb for just £24 a month.

On top of that, Virgin will throw in a £75 Amazon voucher and doesn't charge a penny upfront. But, Virgin isn't available across the whole country. If you can't get it where you are, TalkTalk or Plusnet have great alternatives.

TalkTalk's Fibre 65 plan costs just £24 a month while providing you with speeds averaging 67Mb and TalkTalk will even throw in a £80 voucher to use at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard.

Finally, Plusnet's Unlimited Fibre plan is going to be the perfect choice for those on more of a budget. It only costs £22.99 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb. And when you take into account the £70 Mastercard on offer, you're effectively paying just £19.10.

Virgin's impressive fibre broadband deals

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 Amazon voucher

Virgin already had one of the best fibre broadband deals around thanks to its £24 a month price tag, but now it's even better. You can also get a £75 Amazon voucher with your purchase. On top of that, there is nothing to pay upfront and you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb.

TalkTalk Fibre 65 | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 a month + £80 voucher

TalkTalk's Fibre 65 plan is a great choice for many. That's because it offers speeds averaging 67Mb while only charging £24 a month for it. That alone is great but it gets better with the lack of upfront costs and the £80 voucher TalkTalk includes that you can use at Amazon, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard.

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband: 18 months | Avg speeds 36Mb | FREE activation | £22.99 per month + £70 Mastercard

Plusnet's Fibre plan is the UK's cheapest. It starts with monthly bills of £22.99 - a price a few competitors can match. However, with the addition of a £70 Mastercard, Plusnet's costs effectively drop to just £19.10 a month. For that price, you get speeds averaging 36Mb - plenty for most small households.

