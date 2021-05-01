Virgin, BT and Vodafone are clashing to offer the market's best broadband deals

There are plenty of great broadband deals out there right now but three offers in particular stand out. Coming from BT, Vodafone and Virgin, one of these fibre plans is likely going to be the best way for you to go for internet right now.
Out of the three, Vodafone offers the best value option with its Superfast Fibre 2 plan. You're paying £22 a month while getting speeds averaging 63Mb. On top of that, Vodafone will even throw in a £75 voucher to use at Amazon, M&S or Tesco.
If you need something faster, possibly for gaming or a large household, Virgin will be your best option. With speeds averaging 108Mb on its M100 plan costing just £24 a month, this is a fantastic price. Plus Virgin is including a £50 Amazon voucher here.
Finally we have BT. With its Fibre 2 plan, BT charges just £29.99 a month for speeds averaging 67Mb. While it's the most expensive of the three, it makes up for that with a massive £110 Mastercard with your purchase.
Compare these three fibre broadband deals:
Virgin M100: 24 months | Avg speeds 108Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 a month + £50 Amazon voucher
Virgin has a fantastic offer, as long as you can get it where you live. If you can, Virgin's M100 plan is a brilliant option. It gets you speeds averaging 108Mb while only charging £24 a month. On top of that, Virgin will also throw in a £50 Amazon voucher. That makes this package perfect for those needing faster speeds.
View Deal
Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22 a month + £75 Amazon voucher
Vodafone is going to be the best fibre broadband deal if you're on a slightly tighter budget. It costs £22 a month but gets you speeds averaging 63Mb. That's fantastic value, especially when you consider the fact you also get a £75 Amazon voucher with this package too.
View Deal
BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | 67Mb average speed |
£31.99 £29.99 per month | FREE activation + £110 Mastercard
While it isn't as cheap as the two other options here, BT Is still one of the best value options on the market. It costs just £29.99 a month - down from £31.99 - while providing you with speeds averaging 67Mb. On top of that, BT is currently throwing in £110 Mastercards.
View Deal
Read more:
- TechRadar's full guide to today's best broadband deals
- Want to try something different? How about 4G home broadband?
- Got a need for speed? Use our very own broadband speed test