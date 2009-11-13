DVD that lasts 1,000 years created

And who said discs were going the way of the Dodo?

A company in the US has come up with the ultimate bit of storage kit – a DVD that lasts a whole millennium.

Instead of being made out of the degradable plastic that discs are normally constructed from Cranberry LLC has come up with a DVD, called the DiamonDisc, that's made out of stone.

According to Cranberry's website the DiamonDisc "has no adhesive layers, dye layer or reflective layer to deteriorate. A high-intensity laser physically etches your information into the diamond-like surface of our synthetic stone disc. No other layer is needed."

See-through

This means that the discs can be used as permanent archives for your media on a format that can be read in any DVD player or computer.

Interestingly, instead of having the look of granite the discs are completely see-through, which in TechRadar's eyes ramps up the technology's cool-factor no end.

There is a catch. Writing content to these discs can only be done with specific and very expensive hardware.

Cranberry LLC knows this so that's why it gives you the option to let them archive your content to disc for you.

This is done by uploading your files through the company's secure online Cranberry File Uploader or sending the stuff by mail.

Price-wise you are looking at spending $34.95 for each 4.7GB disc or if you buy two or more, then the price drops to $29.95.

Not bad for 1,000 years of preservation. We're just disappointed that we'll never see the look on our relatives from the future's faces when they discover their great great great great grandpa's digital porn stash.

Go to Cranberry.com for more details.

Via Slashdot and Computer World