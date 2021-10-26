Trending

Tomorrow is the last chance to pre-order Google Pixel 6 deals with free headphones

A £300 incentive if you get the Pixel 6 on pre-order

Google Pixel 6 deals
If you've got your eyes on the new Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, you might want to make a purchase very soon. That's because they will be leaving their pre-order period at 11.59 pm on Wednesday, October 27.

Unlike some other brands, Google has made their pre-order offer very tempting, throwing in a free pair of headphones worth over £300. These headphones are the Bose 700 - a pair that we gave a 4.5-star review.

Of course, with Black Friday just around the corner, there is the potential that a better offer could come around soon...we'd just be very surprised to see any retailer beat a £300 gift!

This freebie is available with Google Pixel 6 deals from both the Google Store directly and from a large collection of retailers. We've listed all of the available options below along with instructions on how to claim the headphones.

Pre-order the Google Pixel 6 with free Bose 700:

Google Pixel 6: pre-order and get a free pair of Bose 700 headphones
Currently, Google is offering anyone who pre-orders the Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro a free pair of Bose 700 headphones. This is available both directly from the Google Store and from a host of other retailers (listed below). You will have to get your order in before midnight on October 27 though.

How to claim your free Bose 700:

Claiming your free headphones is very simple. All you have to do is buy the Google Pixel 6 from one of the retailers above, wait at least 14 days and then, submit a claim here. Once you've submitted your claim, your new headphones will arrive within 60 days of your claim being approved.

Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes

As the editor of all things broadband, SIMs and phone contracts, Alex is constantly scouring the internet to land you the best prices. Whether that be with the latest iPhones, breaking down how broadband works or revealing the cheapest SIM plans, he's got the know.
