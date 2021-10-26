Tomorrow is the last chance to pre-order Google Pixel 6 deals with free headphones

If you've got your eyes on the new Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, you might want to make a purchase very soon. That's because they will be leaving their pre-order period at 11.59 pm on Wednesday, October 27.

Unlike some other brands, Google has made their pre-order offer very tempting, throwing in a free pair of headphones worth over £300. These headphones are the Bose 700 - a pair that we gave a 4.5-star review.

Of course, with Black Friday just around the corner, there is the potential that a better offer could come around soon...we'd just be very surprised to see any retailer beat a £300 gift!

This freebie is available with Google Pixel 6 deals from both the Google Store directly and from a large collection of retailers. We've listed all of the available options below along with instructions on how to claim the headphones.

Pre-order the Google Pixel 6 with free Bose 700:

Image Google Pixel 6: pre-order and get a free pair of Bose 700 headphones

Currently, Google is offering anyone who pre-orders the Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro a free pair of Bose 700 headphones. This is available both directly from the Google Store and from a host of other retailers (listed below). You will have to get your order in before midnight on October 27 though. View Deal

How to claim your free Bose 700:

Claiming your free headphones is very simple. All you have to do is buy the Google Pixel 6 from one of the retailers above, wait at least 14 days and then, submit a claim here. Once you've submitted your claim, your new headphones will arrive within 60 days of your claim being approved.