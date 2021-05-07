This iPhone 12 deal gets you unlimited data at a market-leading £39 a month

iPhone 12 deals have slowly started to loosen their price tags and head in the direction of affordability. And right now, if you're looking for a new tariff on this phone, a recent offer from Fonehouse looks like the way to go.

This deal gets you the iPhone 12 with completely unlimited data, calls, and texts while only charging £39 a month and absolutely nothing upfront. That makes this easily the top contract on this handset, offering no caps on your data at one of the lower prices around.

While that is a fantastic price, those who have the money to spend upfront might prefer to go SIM-free. Amazon is currently offering £100 off the price of the device which, when paired with some great SIM only deals, will get you the lowest price out there.

This iPhone 12 deal in full:

iPhone 12: at Fonehouse | FREE upfront| unlimited data, minutes and texts | £39pm

There's a lot to love with this iPhone 12 deal from Fonehouse. With unlimited data, calls, and texts, you won't have to worry about running over your limits at any point. And, while this would normally be a pricey contract, you're not paying a penny upfront and then just £39 a month. That makes this one of the most affordable contracts around for the device.View Deal

Why iPhone 12 deals might be perfect for you

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does hark back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival, with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white, and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear, you'll also find the same dual-camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There are slight improvements to low light shooting with an f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high-quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.