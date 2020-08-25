This incredible iPhone 11 deal offers 100GB data, free handset and all under £40/pm

With the iPhone SE still making waves as Apple's plunge into the budget world and the iPhone 12 now just around the corner, it's easy to forget about one of Apple's best devices available - the iPhone 11.

So let us take a second to remind you why iPhone 11 deals remain one of the best value options from Apple with a tasty market-leading deal. Offering the device with no upfront bills and monthly costs of £39, retailer Fonehouse is looking like an affordable place to be.

Throw in the 100GB of data and unlimited calls and texts on offer here and this looks to be the best iPhone 11 contract you can get right now. And if you're worried that somehow won't be enough data, let us put your mind at rest by pointing out it's enough to stream the entire Harry Potter franchise, 10,000 songs and still have plenty left over for social media and internet searches - every single month!

You can find out more about this iPhone deal below:

This market-leading iPhone 11 deal in full:

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The iPhone 11 is the cheapest of Apple's latest trio and yet, really isn't much of a downgrade. You still get Apple's new incredibly fast CPU, a 6.1-inch screen, IP68 rating and even a 3046mAh battery, enough to keep you going all the way through the day on one charge.

