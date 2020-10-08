This Google Pixel 5 deal offers unlimited data, half price bills and free headphones

The Google Pixel 5 is the latest launch from the brand, offering its most up to date camera, processor and...well, everything. And of all of the Google Pixel 5 deals for pre-order so far, one from Three stands out more than any other.

That's because Three is the first brand to offer a genuine promotion - half price bills for the first six months of your contract. That means you only need to pay £24.50 a month in that period and then from then on, your bills go back up to £49.

While that alone makes this quite a tempting offer, Three is offering unlimited data, calls and texts with this plan - a tariff which would normally leave you with a lot to pay.

Topping it all off, because this is a pre-order offer, you also get a free pair of Bose QC 35 II as well - a pair of £249 headphones to sweeten the deal. You can find out more about this offer below.

Compare this to last year's Google Pixel 4 deals

Three's half price Google Pixel 5 deal:

Google Pixel 5 deals: how to claim free headphones

As we mentioned above, Google is offering a free pair of headphones when you pre-order the new Google Pixel 5. These headphones are the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 and are normally worth £259, making it a great free gift overlay.

Getting the headphones is as simple as heading to this link once you've pre-ordered the device and inputting all of your details.

What's the Google Pixel 5 like?

In essence, the Google Pixel 5 is simply an incremental update on last year's Google Pixel 4. However, the improvements that were made were crucial, fixing some of the Pixel 4's downfalls. It upped the power to 8GB RAM to compete with other flagships, boosted the battery to 4080mAh and offered a host of battery-life saving features.

It has kept Google's award winning camera quality and thrown in a load of new settings and toys to use. Night mode can now be used in portrait, cinematic films can be taken with the image stabilisation and more.

On top of all of that, the device is 5G and comes in at a lower cost than the Pixel 4 from last year. Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as other Android flagships like what you'll find with Samsung S20 Plus deals or OnePlus 8 Pro deals...but it is a lot cheaper.