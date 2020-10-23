This EE Google Pixel 5 deal is the very best so far: 50GB for £35/pm and free upfront

Mobile photography fans will be well aware of the brand new Google Pixel 5 flagship, boasting impressive specs, market-leading camera tech and the cleanest version of Android available. And now, EE is offering one of the best Google Pixel 5 deals we've seen since launch.

Brand new devices come with sky-high prices, as we're pretty sure the old adage goes – but this EE deal eliminates any upfront costs and also offers an excellent monthly price. For just £35 a month on a 24-month plan, you'll get 50GB of data on the UK's fastest 4G network, plus unlimited calls and texts.

Available from the reputable Buymobiles.com, we reckon this Pixel deal is the best free-upfront plan on the market right now, and matches the monthly price of similar deals that require a down payment before you even start thinking about the bills. It's the kind of bargain we're expecting to see when the floods of Black Friday phone deals begin hitting the market.

Below, we'll outline the deal in more detail, and help you decide if the Google Pixel 5 is the right device for you.

EE's free-upfront Google Pixel 5 deal:

Google Pixel 5: at Buymobiles.com | EE | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes & texts | £35 a month

If you don't want to splurge a significant amount of cash before you even get hold of your phone, this EE Google Pixel 5 deal will be right up your street. You'll get a mega 50GB of data with unlimited calls and texts for just £35 a month – plus, you'll get EE's market-leading 4G speeds, so you're definitely getting your money's worth.

What's the Google Pixel 5 like?

In essence, the Google Pixel 5 is simply an incremental update on last year's Google Pixel 4. However, the improvements that were made were crucial, fixing some of the Pixel 4's downfalls. It upped the power to 8GB RAM to compete with other flagships, boosted the battery to 4080mAh and offered a host of battery-life saving features.

It's kept Google's award winning camera quality and thrown in a load of new settings and toys to use. Night mode can now be used in portrait, cinematic films can be taken with the image stabilisation and more.

On top of all of that, the device is 5G and comes in at a lower cost than the Pixel 4 from last year. Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as other Android flagships like those you'll find with Samsung S20 Plus deals or OnePlus 8 Pro deals – but it is a lot cheaper.