This Black Friday iPhone 12 deal is the cheapest yet at just £36.99 a month

Considering iPhone 12 deals really haven't been available for all that long, we did not expect to see them appear heavily over Black Friday. And yet, some retailers have bent over backwards to try and offer the cheapest price around on the handset.

But of all of the retailers fighting to the lowest price, iD Mobile has managed to sneak in for the top spot. Offering 20GB of data for just £36.99 a month and £89.99 upfront (with the code IDM10OFF), this is an excellent price for the new iPhone 12.

The total two year price here is less than £1,000 - that's unheard of when you take a look at the other iPhone 12 deals available this Black Friday.

Black Friday iPhone deals: what are the best prices out there?

This Black Friday iPhone 12 deal in full:

The cheapest iPhone 12 deal iPhone 12: at iD Mobile | £89.99 upfront with code IDM10OFF| 20GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £36.99pm

Out of all of the iPhone 12 deals we've seen since Apple launched the phone, this is the cheapest yet. It provides 20GB of data for just £36.99 a month and £89.99 upfront - that's an extra tenner off the price thanks to our exclusive IDM10OFF discount code.

View Deal

The one slight catch to bear in mind is that iD Mobile isn't yet a 5G network. Considering the iPhone 12 is a 5G phone, that sounds like a big problem...but it will actually feel like quite a small one.

Especially as iD Mobile has announced it will upgrade to 5G in 2021 and automatically change your phone plan to a 5G one at no extra cost. Considering these faster speeds are incredibly sparse across the UK right now, having to wait until 2021 for iD to get them is barely a problem worth considering.

What is the iPhone 12 like?

iPhone 12:

Apple's brand new iPhone 12 is in every way an improvement over the iPhone 11. However, other than the introduction of 5G and Apple's new MagSafe feature, this is very much an incremental update.

It throws in Apple's A14 Bionic chip - the fastest processor in any phone - improves the camera across both pictures and video for crisper shots and better low light photography and ups the display with more pixels and a higher brightness.