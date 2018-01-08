This AI camera uses a 110dB alarm to keep pesky kids off your lawn

While having a security camera means that you get a good picture of the person who’s broken into your house, what would be much better is a device that stops them from breaking in at all.

That’s the principle that seems to be at work in European home tech company Somfy’s new Outdoor Camera, being sold by Somfy as “The most deterring outdoor security camera on the market”.

The camera has motion detection, and the now fairly ubiquitous ‘human identification’ ability that allows cameras to discern a human from any other creature.

Make some noise

What sets the Somfy Outdoor Camera apart is that when a human being is identified in close proximity to the camera, it's able to automatically issue a warning from an onboard microphone to leave the area.

If enough time passes and the intruder hasn’t departed, the Outdoor Camera can decide to set off a 110dB siren to try and scare them off. For reference, 110dB is equivalent to a live rock concert, just on the verge of the human pain threshold.

The camera can also control a light, so if it’s not totally sure if it’s starting a fight with your car with its infrared camera mode, it can turn on a light before kicking into full siren.

AI is being touted as the secret ingredient in pretty much everything we're seeing at CES this year, but this is one instance where it looks seriously useful. The Somfy Outdoor Camera is currently on display at CES 2018, and will be available for purchase summer 2018.