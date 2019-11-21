This 50-inch 4K TV lights up your living room – and is £150 off in stellar Black Friday deal

Choosing the best 4K TV can be tricky, especially if you're on a budget and you're bored of looking through the sea of black-bezeled flat screen displays you'll find online.

If that sounds like you, check out this amazing Black Friday TV deal from Amazon, which brings the Philips 50PUS6754 4K TV down to its lowest price ever.

Philips Ambilight 4K 50-inch smart TV: £550 £399 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen on this Philip 50-inch 4K TV, which comes with the brand's Ambilight technology to cast your living room in an immersive glow. With over £150 off the RRP, this is a fantastic Black Friday deal from Amazon.

This 4K stunner comes with Philips Ambilight technology, making it stand out from its competitors in terms of design. LED lighting illuminates the wall behind your TV, casting colours from the movies, games, and shows you're watching around the display itself – this not only looks beautiful, but it also makes your content super immersive, turning your living room into your own private cinema.

As the 6754 is a 2019 model, you're getting the latest in Philips' P5 processing as well as improved upscaling and HDR quality; this ensures great motion handling and colour reproduction, making your films look fantastic.

It also comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Atmos sound built-in, so it should sound better than your average cheap 4K TV.

More Philips Ambilight deals

Amazon has lots of great Philips Ambilight TV deals for Black Friday, with up to 40% off Philips, Toshiba, and Finlux TVs.

Plus, don't miss this fantastic deal from Currys – you can get this great 55-inch Philips Ambilight unit for just £499 this Black Friday, saving you £250 off the original listing price - that's the cheapest we've ever seen this unit go, so you'll need to be fast to take advantage.

Philips Ambilight 4K 55-inch smart TV: £749 £499 at Currys

We've never seen a price this low for Philips' 55-inch, 4K, UHD television. With immersive Ambilight LEDs casting every colour from your TV's display to the wall and environment surrounding it, as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos included, you'll never watch your favourite shows and movies in the same way again.



