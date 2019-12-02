This 4K TV has been slashed by £520 in outrageous Amazon Cyber Monday deal

This is an Amazon Cyber Monday deal you don't want to miss: right now, you can save as much as £520 on a brand new 4K LED TV from Panasonic, thanks to some frankly outrageous discounts from the online retailer.

These fantastic Cyber Monday deals send the price of the Panasonic GX800 4K LED TV plummeting, whether you opt for a 40-, 50-, 58-, or 65-inch model – with the best deal on the largest display, which reduces the price from £1,499 to just £975.

Today's best Panasonic GX800 deals

The Panasonic GX800 is among the best TVs we've reviewed this year. With the TX-50GX800, Panasonic has taken the 4K HDR market by the scruff of the neck and given it a vigorous shake.

Despite its mid-range price, the GX800 ushers in premium features like Dolby Vision HDR an precise tone-mapping, making images look sharp and bright. Plus, with Dolby Atmos sound and a neat smart portal, it's a great choice for film buffs who want to bring the cinematic experience into their living room.

Panasonic GX800 65-inch 4K TV: £1,499 £975 at Amazon

Panasonic’s brilliantly specified GX800 4K flatscreen, with Multi-HDR support and Dolby Atmos, has Hollywood covered. Cinematic images and unfussy smart platform make it the mid-range LED LCD to beat right now. This is an amazing Amazon Cyber Monday deal, slashing the price by a whopping £525. View Deal

Panasonic GX800 58-inch 4K TV: £999 £692 at Amazon

Not too big, not too small: the 58-inch GX800 has been given a 31% discount in Amazon's Cyber Monday sales. Want to mount it on your wall? It'll cost you an extra £125, but it could save you some crucial floorspace. View Deal

Panasonic GX800 50-inch 4K TV: £899 £579 at Amazon

This mid-sized model has also been treated to a hefty discount, with £320 slashed off the price in this greta Amazon Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Panasonic GX800 40-inch 4K TV: £799 £499 at Amazon

If you're low on space, the 40-inch GX800 could be the perfect 4K TV for you – and with a £300 discount, there's never been a better time to buy.View Deal

