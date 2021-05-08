These Virgin and Vodafone broadband deals blow everything else out of the water

Looking to upgrade broadband deals this weekend? Maybe you're looking to make that jump to some faster fibre speeds? Well, there are two clear options that stand out above the rest right now.

Those are Virgin and Vodafone. Both providers are offering impressive fibre broadband deals at a low cost. And out of the two, Vodafone is the one that's going to win over more people.

Its Superfast 2 plan currently only costs £22 a month - the same price as its slower Superfast 1 promotion. For that price you're getting speeds averaging 63Mb. That's plenty for a mid-size household with streaming, working from home and more.

On top of that, Vodafone is also throwing in £75 vouchers that can be used at Amazon, M&S or Tesco. However, if you need faster speeds, Virgin will be the way to go.

With its M100 plan, it can currently offer you speeds averaging 108Mb while only charging £24 a month. Like the Vodafone plan above, you're also getting a cash incentive - £50 to spend at Amazon.

Compare these two fibre broadband deals:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22 a month + £75 Amazon voucher

Right now, this feels like the best broadband deal on the market, beating out the competition with relative ease. For just £22 a month, you're getting speeds averaging 63Mb - plenty for most households. On top of that, Vodafone will also throw in a £75 voucher that you can use at Amazon, M&S or Tesco. That's a nice addition to an already tempting deal.View Deal

