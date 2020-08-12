These exclusive Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra deals offer some of the best pricing yet

Samsung's new Note 20 and 20 Ultra have spent the last week showing off new and improved styluses, powerful new specs, impressive camera arrays and...big price tags.

But for those who are looking to pre-order one of these two handsets and are currently trying to knock those large prices down, two new contracts are here to help out.

Coming from Mobile Phones Direct, there is 120GB of data on offer across both Note 20 deals and the larger, much more powerful Note 20 Ultra deals. Not only are these two of the best pre-order prices we've seen, they're also exclusive to TechRadar readers.

And as this is a pre-order offer, you're getting the option of a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds or a gaming controller and Xbox Game Pass subscription thrown in for free.

You can see both of these mobile phone deals down below.

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deal:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: at Mobile Phones Direct | FREE upfront | 120GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £55pm

When it comes to the Note 20, opting for the 5G edition sees a major price rise kick in. However, this plan from Mobiles Phones Direct looks like one of the best prices we've seen on it yet. It costs absolutely nothing upfront and just £55 a month. At that price, you're getting a major 120GB of data while paying a price closer to the 4G version.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: at Mobile Phones Direct | £49.99 upfront | 120GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £63pm

Got the cash to jump up to to the Ultra? This contract will be the way to go. Yes, you're paying £63 a month to get it and £49.99 upfront but that is actually very affordable for this new flagship release. Throw in the 120GB of data that's being offered and you'll be hard pressed to beat this!

View Deal

What are the Samsung Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra like?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20:



The cheaper of the two devices, the Note 20 comes in below the Note 10 in price. That makes this perfect for those who have been looking to switch to the Note series but have been put off by affordability.

While it's by no means as powerful as the Ultra device, the Note 20 features a powerful rear triple camera set-up, a strong 4300mAh battery, a highly capable processor and more.

However, to get the price lower, Samsung has made some sacrifices. You won't get the same refresh rate as the Ultra, the screen comes at a lower resolution than expected and in general, it falls a bit below some other Samsung devices in specs.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra:

The bigger and more expensive of Samsung's two new devices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks to be one of the best smartphones on the market right now... but that comes with a big cost.

The Note 20 Ultra lines up next to both the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in terms of price, making it a big investment.

However, for your money, you're getting a gigantic 6.9-inch Quad HD display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple camera array on the back including a 50x zoom and even a high-powered processor with 12GB RAM.