These exclusive EE iPhone XR deals are bringing Black Friday affordability to Apple

Happy Black Friday everyone! And for anybody using this weekend of savings to land themselves a new Black Friday iPhone deal, we might just have the perfect option for you, throwing it back to our favourite iPhone of last year with an exclusive incentive.

Here's the basic gist of it - choose one of the excellent iPhone XR deals available from Affordable Mobiles and you can cut the upfront spend down by £30 using the code TRBF30.

While that code is available not just across Affordable Mobiles' iPhone XR deals but in fact covers its entire site, we think the standout plans are iPhone XRs on EE. And we've gone digging to find the absolute top three offers, which we've listed below for you to peruse.

But of course if none of them win you over, Black Friday has brought such a drastic amount of options for you to choose instead. Head on over to our dedicated Black Friday phone deals to see what else is around.

All of the exclusive iPhone XR deals available:

iPhone XR: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £255 upfront (with code TRBF30)| 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23 per month

If you thought the above was expensive upfront, this one will be even worse. However, monthly bills of £23 on the iPhone XR are absolutely brilliant! And considering the £30 you're saving upfront its actually excellently priced all-round.

View Deal

iPhone XR: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £15 upfront (with code TRBF30) | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33 a month

Enough of the big upfront costs we hear you scream - this one cuts that behaviour out. After you apply the code you're only paying £15 upfront. Then, you're just left with a monthly spend of £33. And, this deal offers the largest data plan at 50GB - perfect for the heavy streamers of the world.

View Deal

What's so good about the iPhone XR?

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

Read our full iPhone XR review