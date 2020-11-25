These cheap 4K TVs from Panasonic make great UK Black Friday TV deals

We've seen plenty of good UK Black Friday TV deals from Panasonic, but these latest discounts at Amazon may be some of the best yet.

The Panasonic HX580 4K TV is now just £369 at a 43-inch size, after a £130 discount for Black Friday. If that's not enough screen for you, the 65-inch model has seen an even larger £220 discount, bringing down the cost to just £679. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best 4K TV deals in your region.)

The HX580 is a step-down model from the excellent Panasonic HX800, an LED TV with wide HDR support (HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG) as well as capable picture quality and Dolby Atmos audio. The HX580 misses out on HDR10+ and Atmos support, and makes do with a basic Advanced Video Processor rather than the HX800's HCX chip, but you should be able to buy confidently through association if you don't mind taking a hit in terms of picture quality.

Panasonic 43-inch HX580 4K TV: £499 £369 at Amazon

Save £130 – This HX580 LED TV is at its lowest ever price in this Amazon Black Friday TV deal, and comes with Dolby Vision, Freeview Play, and multi-HDR support.View Deal

Panasonic 55-inch HX580 4K TV: £499 £449 at Amazon

Save £50 – This HX580 LED TV is at its lowest ever price in this Amazon Black Friday TV deal, and comes with Dolby Vision, Freeview Play, and multi-HDR support. The 55-inch model won't ship until February 2021 though, so you may want to opt for another size.View Deal

Panasonic 65-inch HX580 4K TV: £899 £679 at Amazon

Save £130 – If you want to max-out your screen size, this HX580 LED TV is at its lowest ever price in this Amazon Black Friday TV deal, and comes with Dolby Vision, Freeview Play, and multi-HDR support.View Deal

Panasonic peddles a wide variety of capable TVs, whether you're looking for a mid-spec LCD or high-performing OLED. You'll also find support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ on the HX800, and any set priced above it, unlike the more limited HDR support of some other TV brands.

