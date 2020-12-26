These broadband deals blow everything else out of the water this Boxing Day

Yes, Boxing Day is about relaxing, it's about consuming large amounts of Christmas TV and leftover turkey, and it's about time with your family...but if you're the proactive type, it could also be the time to get a perfect internet plan.

Thanks to the Boxing Day sales, a number of broadband deals have come down in price, seen boosts in speeds or been loaded with cash incentives to make them more desirable than ever.

While there are a number of offers available to you this Boxing Day, three fibre broadband deals have grabbed our attention over everything else and they come from BT, Virgin and TalkTalk.

Arguably, Virgin has managed to grab the top spot with low prices, fast speeds and a massive cash incentive. However, if you live somewhere where Virgin isn't available, both BT and TalkTalk are excellent right now.

Virgin M100: 18 months | 108Mb average speed | FREE activation | £24.99 a month + £50 Amazon voucher

If the two plans above are too slow for you, Virgin could be your best choice. It provides speeds averaging 108Mb - perfect for big households, gamers or houses working from home. For those kind of speeds, you're paying just £24.99 a month, plus Virgin will throw in a £50 Amazon voucher as well.

