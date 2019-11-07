These Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals undercut the market on price

Like many of the world's top smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals offer up a challenge - find a contract that doesn't require you to give up your weekend plans and sell your worldly possessions to afford the massive price tag.

However, while we're more than happy to make extremely over dramatic comments about the price of the Note 10 (see above) it is a brilliant phone and we've managed to find a way to cut its price way down.

With a selection of offers under £40 a month, these Note 10 deals massively undercut the market. No, these prices aren't some pre-Black Friday miracle...they're refurbished handsets.

But before you click away, let us regain your trust by explaining how refurbished is a brilliant option. These offers come from Mobile Phones Direct, a retailer that offers a 12 month warranty on all refurbished devices.

Every handset that has been returned is inspected, tested and, if needs be, restored. Most refurbished handsets are simply ones that have been purchased and then quickly returned when the customer changed their mind.

Ready to score a bargain on a top phone? We've picked out the best Note 10 deals and listed them below. Or if you're willing to hold out for Black Friday phone deals you might find the Note 10 cheaper then.

These two Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £68.99 upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40pm

Paying £40 a month with upfront bills this low is exceptional compared to other Note 10 deals. You'll be saving over £100 and still managing to get a massive 60GB of data. All you'll have to pay upfront is £68.99.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £231.99 upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30 per month

Get your bills even lower with this offer. Dropping it all the way down to £30, this is far cheaper than if you had gone for a non-refurbished version of the phone. The closest non-refurbished offer would have cost you an additional £120. And with 15GB of data on offer, you don't even have to sacrifice in that area.

View Deal

Why go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10?

Under the hood of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, you will find 8GB Ram and a 3500mAh battery, making this a pretty powerful device. And the 'S' pen - a tool for productivity through your phone - is back, too and smarter than ever.

On the outside you'll notice a triple camera set-up. That gives you access to not just a wide-angle camera and optical zoom but also 4K video, optical image stabilisation and 'bokeh' video abilites.

You can read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review for more information