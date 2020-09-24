These are the top four Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals you can pre-order right now

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals are the latest available from Samsung. In essence, the handset is just like the rest of the S20 family. It looks like the S20, feels like it and in a lot of ways, acts like it - it's just a whole lot cheaper.

Named the 'Fan Edition' (or FE for short), Samsung has made this phone for 'the fans', bringing the pricey specs of Samsung Galaxy S20 deals down to a more affordable world.

Offering just one device - the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (or a 5G version for an additional £100), Samsung has focused all of its attentions on features. You're getting a huge range of stylish colours and while the back is a blend of glass and plastic, the overall feel is high-end.

Internally, Samsung has squeezed in a large 4500mAh battery, an IP68 rating, a Exynos 990 processor for the 4G version or Snapdragon 865 for 5G and a camera performance similar to the S20 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

What this new handset breaks down to is the best of Samsung's top line-up - with a few minor cutbacks - at a far lower price tag. And if that sounds like something you're interested in, we've taken the time to pick out the top five deals to pre-order and listed them below.



Shipping on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE pre-order deals starts on October 2

See what else is out there - compare today's best mobile phone deals

1. Slash your monthly bills:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £125 upfront | 18GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

With this offer on the regular FE, you're getting 18GB of data while only having to pay £30 a month. That is obviously an exceptional price...and it's where the £125 upfront comes in. To counteract the low monthly cost you do have to spend a lot at the start. However, this still works out as one of the cheapest deals around.

View Deal

2. Slash your bills in half and score unlimited data:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: at Three | £79 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £24pm for the first 6 months, then £49 for the rest

Three has stepped in with the first genuine promotion on the S20 FE. It provides you with completely unlimited data, calls and texts and only charges you £24 a month to get it. However, that pricing only lasts for six months, after that you're paying £49 a month. Despite the jump up in price, this remains one of the best offers available by miles.

View Deal

3. The best Samsung Galaxy FE deal on EE:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: at EE | £50 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £47pm

Some of us just want to know what EE has to offer, it is the UK's fastest 4G network after all! Right now, EE's best offer is £47 a month and £50 upfront for 10GB of data. While you can go cheaper with Vodafone, EE does have the benefit of chucking in a wide host of subscriptions to the likes of Apple Music, Britbox and more.

View Deal

4. The best offer for the 5G S20 FE:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £99 upfront | 72GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

If you know you want to future-proof your phone and have 5G connectivity, this is the deal to go for. You pay £39 a month and £99 upfront. While that might sound quite high, it does provide you with a very impressive 72GB of data - plenty for gaming, streaming and plenty of other such activities.

View Deal

Free gifts with Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals:

If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, you get the choice of two different gift packages and whichever you choose, you'll also get YouTube Premium thrown in:

- Gaming package: Choose this option and Samsung will give you a MOGA XP5-X+ Game Controller and a three month subscription for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This allows you to play a host of Xbox games through your phone without even having to buy them.

- Galaxy Fit 2: If you're not a gaming fan, Samsung has a second option. You can instead get the Galaxy Fit 2, a smartwatch and fitness tracker that tracks calories, sleep and more.

- YouTube Premium: When you buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung will throw in a four month subscription to YouTube Premium at no extra cost.

What's the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE like?

The Samsung Galaxy FE is here to fill a space that many have likely hoped for - a cheaper version of the S20 range. Considering it comes in £200 cheaper than the S20, it falls more into the mid-range phone category.

Despite this, it remains a top-notch phone. It has a similar camera performance to the S20 and S20 Plus, offering up to 30x zoom, a 32MP selfie camera and a triple camera set-up on the back.

Internally you're getting a 4500mAh battery with fast and wireless charging and 6GB RAM. To top it off, the display is a 6.5-inch AMOLED 2X screen with 120hz refresh rate.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review