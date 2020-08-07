These are the top five Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals you can pre-order right now

Samsung has had a strong 2020 when it comes to releases. The market-leading S20 range, the affordable A71 and A51 and even the 'Lite' remakes of the Note 10 and S10 - and now, it's released yet more devices.

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are the newest options in the line-up, sporting a similar feel to the Samsung Galaxy S20 devices...just a bit taller and wielding a fancy stylus.

With these two devices, Samsung has appealed to two crowds - those looking to join the Note device bandwagon without going all out on costs and those looking for the best around.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals represent the affordability, dropping the RRP below the Note 10 from last year but making a few sacrifices to get there. The Note 20 Ultra on the other hand is...well, extremely powerful but on the opposite end of the spectrum, and doesn't hold back at all on cost.

But realistically, neither device is winning any awards for affordability which is why finding the best price is crucial. We've spent the time since these devices launched finding the five best contracts, and now you can compare them below.

1. Drop down your monthly bills:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: at Mobiles.co.uk | £299 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm

Have a bit more cash spare to put upfront? This contract can help spread your costs out a bit more. You do have to spend £299 upfront but then you're left with costs each month of just £35. That makes this one of the cheaper options for the Note 20 and even comes with 50GB of data. However, this only gets you the 4G version.

2. Slash your bills in half and score unlimited data:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: at Three | £99 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £39pm for first 6 months then £78 for rest of contract

The Note 20 series has only just launched and despite it still being in its pre-order stage, Three is going big on promotions. Pre-order from Three and for the first six months you'll pay half the price at just £39 a month. While the price does go back up to the full £78 for the rest of the contract, this looks to be the best deal on this handset so far. For that price you're getting the device, unlimited data and the free gift.

3. The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deal on EE:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: at EE | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £57pm

Direct from EE, here you're getting the 5G version of the Note 20 and not having to spend too much to get it. It costs nothing upfront and the monthly bills come in at just £57. Those factors together make this an excellent all-round offer, especially when you consider the 100GB of data you're getting!View Deal

4. An overall bargain from a big name retailer:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: at Carphone Warehouse | £49.99 upfront | 48GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £51pm

Carphone Warehouse stormed in with this excellent offer on the Note 20. It doesn't push either the upfront cost or monthly bills up too high but still rewards you with a pretty strong 48GB of data. That will easily get you through lots of streaming, gaming, social media use and more. This deal does not provide 5G, though.

5. An excellent price on the Note 20 Ultra:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: at Affordable Mobile | £94.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £65pm

Free gifts with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and 20 Ultra deals:

Along with the devices, pre-ordering either of these phones also rewards you with a free gift. You can choose between a free pair of Galaxy Buds or with the Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Buds Live - Samsung's new earbuds.

The other option is a three month Xbox Game Pass subscription and Samsung will also throw in a MOGA XP5-X+ Game Controller - a device which allows you to play games on your phone with a controller.

What's the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra like?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20:



The cheaper of the two devices, the Note 20 comes in below the Note 10 in price. That makes this perfect for those who have been looking to switch to the Note series but have been put off by price.

While it's by no means as powerful as the Ultra device, the Note 20 features a powerful rear triple camera set-up, a strong 4300mAh battery, a highly capable processor and more.

However, to get the price lower, Samsung has made some sacrifices. You won't get the same refresh rate as the Ultra, the screen comes at a lower resolution than expected and in general, it falls a bit below some other Samsung devices in specs.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra:

The bigger and more expensive of Samsung's two new devices, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks to be one of the best smartphones on the market right now... but that comes with a big cost.

The Note 20 Ultra lines up next to both the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in terms of price, making it a big investment.

However, for your money, you're getting a gigantic 6.9-inch Quad HD display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a triple camera array on the back including a 50x zoom and even a high-powered processor with 12GB RAM.