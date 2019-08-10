These are the top five Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals you can pre-order this weekend

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is now officially here and we know that you smartphone fanatics and flagship devotees will want to get your hands on Samsung's latest and greatest ASAP.
Well, luckily we've done the hard work for you and trawled through all of the best Note 10 deals since the phone dropped. And now, after dedicating ourselves to the analysis of all of these deals and contracts, we have finalised a list of what we believe to be the five best Note 10 deals currently available.
With everything from unlimited data to the best overall value, these Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals should cover all basis, no matter what you're looking for. We've even discovered the best EE option for all of you lovers of superfast 4G speeds.
You can find these top offers down below, with all of their pricing and data caps. Or, if none of these fit your ideal contract, consult our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals to see all of the options currently available.
1. Unlimited data at an affordable price
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at Mobile Phones Direct | Vodafone | £99 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £45pm
Ever since Vodafone started offering unlimited data plans we've noticed the cost of no data caps come shooting down. With this offer from Mobile Phones Direct, you pay just under £100 upfront and £45 a month. That gets you an unlimited data Vodafone package with no caps on your speed, making this one of the best value Note 10 deals around.
2. A Note 10 with affordable monthly bills
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £265 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37pm
Yes, we're aware that £265 is a lot to be paying upfront. However, those monthly bills of £37 are brilliant in comparison to what else is on offer. This offer from Mobiles.co.uk nets you 30GB of data on the O2 network and, thanks to its spread of costs over both upfront and monthly, this works out as one of the cheaper offers out there.
3. The best EE Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at Carphone Warehouse | EE | £149.99 upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm
For some, it is EE or nothing. If you fall into that category then look no further than this offer from Carphone Warehouse. It lands you 60GB of data on the UK's fastest 4G network. You just have to pay £149.99 upfront and then monthly bills of £49. This might seem expensive but it seems to fall directly into the pricing we're seeing for this brand new phone.
4. A big data bargain on the Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £115 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm
Considering the 60GB of data you're getting, this Mobiles.co.uk deal is pretty great. It does charge a decent chunk upfront, dropping a cost of £115 (with our exclusive 10OFF code). However, after that you're only actually paying £48 a month which is a pretty brilliant cost to paying in our eyes!
5. Cheap Note 10 bills with Sky Mobile
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 | Sky Mobile | FREE upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40pm
Currently, Sky is offering some of the cheapest pricing on the Note 10 we've seen. However, there is a reason for the cheaper pricing - a 1GB of data cap. Coming in at £40 a month with no upfront bills, we're not surprised the data is so low - this is definitely an offer for those that just want the phone cheap! For an additional £4 a month you can jump to an 8GB plan.
