These are the top five Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals you can pre-order this weekend

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is now officially here and we know that you smartphone fanatics and flagship devotees will want to get your hands on Samsung's latest and greatest ASAP.

Well, luckily we've done the hard work for you and trawled through all of the best Note 10 deals since the phone dropped. And now, after dedicating ourselves to the analysis of all of these deals and contracts, we have finalised a list of what we believe to be the five best Note 10 deals currently available.

With everything from unlimited data to the best overall value, these Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals should cover all basis, no matter what you're looking for. We've even discovered the best EE option for all of you lovers of superfast 4G speeds.

You can find these top offers down below, with all of their pricing and data caps. Or, if none of these fit your ideal contract, consult our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals to see all of the options currently available.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review to find out its best features

1. Unlimited data at an affordable price

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at Mobile Phones Direct | Vodafone | £99 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £45pm

Ever since Vodafone started offering unlimited data plans we've noticed the cost of no data caps come shooting down. With this offer from Mobile Phones Direct, you pay just under £100 upfront and £45 a month. That gets you an unlimited data Vodafone package with no caps on your speed, making this one of the best value Note 10 deals around.

2. A Note 10 with affordable monthly bills

3. The best EE Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at Carphone Warehouse | EE | £149.99 upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49pm

For some, it is EE or nothing. If you fall into that category then look no further than this offer from Carphone Warehouse. It lands you 60GB of data on the UK's fastest 4G network. You just have to pay £149.99 upfront and then monthly bills of £49. This might seem expensive but it seems to fall directly into the pricing we're seeing for this brand new phone.

4. A big data bargain on the Note 10

5. Cheap Note 10 bills with Sky Mobile