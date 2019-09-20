These are the top five iPhone 11 deals to buy now pre-orders are over

We've seen the launch of the phones, had some time to test them out and now pre-orders are over, you can officially buy iPhone 11 deals.

But which contract do you go for? With such a huge amount of offers across all three devices, it can hard to know which one to choose. Luckily, our writers here at TechRadar have dedicated themselves to finding the best offers on these three phones.

With that in mind, we've picked out the absolute top five offers currently available. Whether you want unlimited data, the best offer on EE or the iPhone 11 Pro at its best price, you can find them below.

1. The best EE has to offer on the iPhone 11

iPhone 11 at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £49 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

We know there a lot of people that will always gravitate to EE and for those people we offer up this deal. You're getting an ace 50GB of data at a monthly price of just £41. That price combines with an upfront cost of £49 to become one of the best iPhone 11 deals around.

2. Affordable monthly bills on the iPhone 11

iPhone 11 at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £250 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

When new phones are released, it tends to be a while until we see an offer with truly affordable monthly bills. And yet, Mobiles.co.uk is here to bring us this offer with a monthly spend of just £28. Of course, you do have to spend a fair bit upfront to get that - £260 upfront to be exact. But at least you get to knock a tenner off with our 10OFF voucher code). The only downside is the small data cap.

3. Go big with unlimited data on the iPhone 11

iPhone 11 from Mobile Phones Direct| FREE upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £45pm

4. iPhone 11 Pro deals packed full of data

iPhone 11 Pro at Three | £79 Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £57pm

Pretty squarely in-between the two other phones for price, the iPhone 11 Pro will be a good investment for those that want the upgrade from the iPhone 11, without having to spend too much. At £57 a month, this is a pretty cheap contract for all of that data.

5. Max out your phone contract with the 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max from Three | £79 Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £65pm

Finally, going for the 11 Pro Max means going all out on your phone. You're paying £65 a month but getting the best iPhone currently on the market. That means an insanely fast CPU, 6.5-inches of screen and a massive 3969mAh battery - specs well worth the price you're paying, especially with that 100GB of data on offer.

What's the iPhone 11 like?

The iPhone 11 might not have made any drastic improvements on what was on offer with the iPhone XR, but the improvements that were made were crucial. An increased 3110mAh battery, the fastest CPU in a phone around right now, a dual camera set-up and a IP68 rating. Overall, this is the iPhone XR, just cheaper and boosted in all of the most important places.

What is Apple TV+?

If you buy an iPhone 11 deal, either SIM-free or on contract, you will also get a year of Apple TV+ for free. This is a brand new service from Apple, in fact it won't actually launch until November 1.

In essence, Apple TV+ is the company's direct competition to both Netflix and Amazon Prime, offering a host of original shows and films. A number of originals have already been announced with a host of big names involved, including Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, M. Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg.

