These are the five best Black Friday phone deals still available this weekend

Yes, the official day of Black Friday has now passed but if you didn't get a chance to snag a new phone yesterday then don't worry - all of the best options have rolled over into Cyber Monday phone deals meaning they're are still available to buy now.

Whether it's Apple or Android you lean towards, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals period is a great time to get a new phone. Retailers across the UK were working hard to bring prices down, boost data caps and more.

Despite Apple's usual aversion to affordability, Cyber Monday iPhone deals are offering some of the stand out prices this year, with iPhone 12 deals and the cheaper iPhone 11 being top picks.

As for Android, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals and Google Pixel 5 deals shot right down in price, hitting some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Below we've listed the best five Black Friday phone deals that are still available.

1. Black Friday phone deals: iPhone 12

BEST IPHONE 12 DEAL in the uk iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts | £49.99 £19.99 upfront with code TR30 | £44 per month

Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Black Friday, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting.

2. Black Friday phone deals: Samsung S20

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 45GB data | £119.99 upfront | £30 a month

This is a fantastic S20 deal, somehow costing less than the handset's SIM-free price. After you pay £119.99 upfront, you're left with monthly bills of just £30 a month. At that price, you're getting 45GB of data on the O2 network - a pretty impressive data cap for the price.

3. Black Friday phone deals: Google Pixel 5

4. Black Friday phone deals: iPhone 11

5. Black Friday phone deals: SIM only

SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday and this year, it's doing the same thing. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three, even though Black Friday has passed. This is not only the cheapest unlimited 5G plan but also cheaper than a number of other Black Friday SIMs with smaller data caps.

