These are the five best Black Friday phone deals still available this weekend

Yes, the official day of Black Friday has now passed but if you didn't get a chance to snag a new phone yesterday then don't worry - all of the best options have rolled over into Cyber Monday phone deals meaning they're are still available to buy now.
Whether it's Apple or Android you lean towards, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals period is a great time to get a new phone. Retailers across the UK were working hard to bring prices down, boost data caps and more.
Despite Apple's usual aversion to affordability, Cyber Monday iPhone deals are offering some of the stand out prices this year, with iPhone 12 deals and the cheaper iPhone 11 being top picks.
As for Android, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals and Google Pixel 5 deals shot right down in price, hitting some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Below we've listed the best five Black Friday phone deals that are still available.
1. Black Friday phone deals: iPhone 12
iPhone 12 : at Affordable Mobiles| EE | 100GB | Unlimited minutes and texts |
£49.99 £19.99 upfront with code TR30 | £44 per month
Few people were expecting to find an iPhone 12 on EE for pennies over Black Friday, but in the grand scheme this offer from Affordable Mobiles is as close as you're going to get. 100GB will be plenty for all but the most avid streamer, plus the code TR30 helps cut costs by trimming £30 off the upfront payment. All in all, it's really very tempting.
2. Black Friday phone deals: Samsung S20
Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 45GB data | £119.99 upfront | £30 a month
This is a fantastic S20 deal, somehow costing less than the handset's SIM-free price. After you pay £119.99 upfront, you're left with monthly bills of just £30 a month. At that price, you're getting 45GB of data on the O2 network - a pretty impressive data cap for the price.
3. Black Friday phone deals: Google Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 128GB: from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £90 upfront (use code TRPIX5) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
An affordable monthly rate, a boatload of data that should more than do the job month-to-month, and a TechRadar exclusive discount code that brings your upfront cost down from £115 to just £90. What could be better? Oh, the fantastic Pixel 5 handset, too.
4. Black Friday phone deals: iPhone 11
iPhone 11 64GB: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £150 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
This iPhone 11 deal is easily the best offer we've seen yet on this handset. It provides you with 60GB of data on Voda while only charging £26 a month. Use the code 10OFF at the checkout and your upfront costs will come down to £150 as well. That's an excellent price.
iPhone 11 64GB: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 50GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm
If the above goes way too big on the upfront costs for you, this contract could be better. It completely removes all upfront costs, leaving you paying just £35 a month. For that price, you're getting a pretty impressive 50GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.
5. Black Friday phone deals: SIM only
SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month
Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday and this year, it's doing the same thing. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three, even though Black Friday has passed. This is not only the cheapest unlimited 5G plan but also cheaper than a number of other Black Friday SIMs with smaller data caps.
