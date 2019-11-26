These Amazon Echo Dot and Blink security camera bundles are brilliant value

Keen a sharp eye on when those countless Black Friday deliveries are finally showing up at your door? These latest Amazon Black Friday deals will help you do just that, with two new bundles offering smart security cameras at fantastic prices – and effectively throwing in a free Echo for good measure.

Right now you can nab the discount on either the Blink XT2 smart camera or Ring Stick Up Cam, both of which are suitable for indoor or outdoor use, and feature motion detection to keep you aware of what or who is passing through your porch, driveway, garden, or otherwise.

Both models have seen a sizeable discount, with the Blink XT2 now costing £79 down from £149 as a standalone model, but actually coming in even cheaper at £74.99 when purchasing alongside an Amazon Echo Dot. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Xbox One deals in your region.)

The Ring Stick Up, on the other hand, is £79 by itself, and only an additional £10 for the Echo Dot. Both the Ring and Blink models are compatible with the Alexa voice assistant, so the Echo Dot speaker will be well placed to help you access and control your budding smart security system.

Today's best Echo Dot and security camera bundles

Blink XT2 Camera System: £149 £79 at Amazon

Available in Charcoal, this Blink XT2 camera is suitable both indoors and outdoors, with cloud storage and a two-year battery life. Comes with free Echo Dot.View Deal

Blink XT2 Three-Camera System: £309 £194 at Amazon

Bundles with one or two cameras may take a few weeks to ship, but the three-camera bundle – if you want that many – is currently in stock and can ship immediately. Also comes with free Echo Dot.View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam: £138 £89 at Amazon

Ring joins in the bundle fun with this Stick Up Cam + Echo Dot bundle, ensuring you have an Alexa speaker able to interact with your smart home security system.View Deal

