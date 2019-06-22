100GB of data at a rock bottom price - there's no beating this iPhone XS deal

No matter which iPhone XS deal you go with, you're probably going to be paying a pretty big price for it - that's just the game Apple plays nowadays. So if you're going to put the financial investment into this premium device, you might as well go all out on data.

Luckily, the kind folks over at Three have created a deal that offers up a massive 100GB of data, while somehow also being one of the lowest prices on the market - yep, we're trying to work that one out too!

But no matter how they've achieved this brilliant pricing, we can simply say that we can't see anyone beating this offer anytime soon. At a monthly price of £52, this contract sounds expensive but knocks all other XS deals for six.

With 100GB of data you have the capacity to send 40,000 emails, spend 5,000 hours online or even spend 230 hours on a video call - not that we would advise any of these insane feats.

So if you're ready for big data and powerful Apple specs, you can see this deal in full below. Or if the price still feels a little bit too high, see our guide to the best mobile phone deals for everything else currently available.

This brilliant iPhone XS deal in full:

iPhone XS | Three | £49 Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £52pm

We can say with some certainty that no other iPhone XS deal can quite touch this. It comes in at a price cheaper than most other iPhone XS offers while somehow also offering an absolutely massive 100GB of data. At £52 a month and £49 upfront you're not paying too much (for an iPhone XS at least!). If your hearts set on this device then look no further.



So what's so good about the iPhone XS?

There is a good reason for the iPhone XS's lofty price. Extremely powerful and full of features, it's clearly one of the best phones on the market right now, even with competition from the far newer Galaxy S10 deals and Huawei P30 Pro deals.

And Apple's near infinity display (that notch still blocks a full screen) looks amazing. Although it hasn't been hugely improved on from the previous model it's about as high-end a phone as you can get right now and especially for this price.

Read our full iPhone XS review.