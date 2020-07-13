The Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite may have just been spotted on Geekbench

Samsung’s next major flagship is just around the corner, but it might not be the only one with high-end specifications. A new Samsung device with a Snapdragon 865 has been spotted on Geekbench, which might just be Galaxy S20 Lite.

Towards the end of last year, Samsung resumed its Lite flagship lineup with the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite which struck a fine balance between high-end features and cost compromises. Moreover, they offered an almost flagship-like experience at almost half the price. A new spotting suggests that their successor isn’t too far.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

A new Samsung smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench database. As suggested by the motherboard codename ‘Kona’ and the base frequency of 1.8GHz, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Other specifications include 6GB of RAM and Android 10 as the operating system. It has a single-core score of 737 and a multi-core score of 2,619.

This smartphone is likely to be the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, which previously also surfaced as the S20 Fan Edition. Interestingly, the 6GB of RAM will be lower than the entire current S20 lineup and even lower than last year’s S10 Lite. There should be other configurations available at launch too.

The Galaxy S10 Lite was one of the only Samsung smartphones to be powered by Snapdragon chipsets globally, as countries such as India are usually stuck with Exynos SoCs which are relatively underpowered. That difference made it a more reliable performer than even the flagship S10 series. If the trend continues this time, the S20 Lite should be a formidable affordable flagship.

Samsung has a ton of interesting launches for the rest of the year, starting with the Note 20 series in August alongside the new Tab S7 and the Galaxy Buds Live. Soon after, we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Z Flip 5G to unveiled. If this Geekbench spotting does see the light of day, it will be another major smartphone for Samsung.