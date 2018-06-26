The first public beta of macOS 10.14 Mojave is now available to download

Apple has released the first public beta of macOS 10.14 Mojave, letting anyone try out the software for free.

You can sign up for the public beta from Apple's Beta Software Program website.

Developers have had access to the new operating system for a few weeks, but now regular users can try out the software provided they have a compatible Mac.

As we reported earlier this year, macOS 10.14 Mojave supports fewer older Macs than previous versions of the operating system. While macOS 10.13 High Sierra supports Macs and MacBooks released as far back as 2010 and 2009, macOS 10.14 Mojave won't support hardware from before 2012 (except iMac Pros).

If you feel like giving the new operating system a go, check out our guide on how to download and install macOS 10.14 Mojave.

Be careful

As we mention in our guide to installing macOS 10.14 Mojave, you should take care if you’re planning to install it. This is because it is a very early public beta, which means not all features will be available, and there will likely be some bugs and issues in the software that Apple is working on fixing.

We wouldn’t recommend installing the macOS 10.14 Mojave public beta on your main computer, and if you do install it, make sure your important files are all backed up before you begin.