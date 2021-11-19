The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is already discounted in Amazon's Black Friday deals

It's only been available to buy for three weeks, but the all-new Kindle Paperwhite has been given its first discount in the Amazon Black Friday sale. From today, you can pick up the Kindle Paperwhite for £104.99 at Amazon (was £129.99).

Why might you want the 2021 model while it's on offer during Black Friday? Well, compared to the previous version, the biggest improvements come in the form of a larger 6.8-inch screen with adjustable warm light and a battery life of up to 10 hours. Like the old version, it comes with 8GB of storage - enough space for thousands of books.

Ultimately, it's a welcome suite of upgrades that more avid readers will appreciate. The adjustable warm light is a big one as it will make reading in different environments more comfortable - whether that's in bright sunlight or in the dark to reduce the strain on your eyes. Altogether it's one of the best e-readers you can buy.

For those who don't read as often or just want a more straightforward e-reader on a smaller budget, there are a couple of options in the Amazon Black Friday deals. You can also find the last generation Kindle Paperwhite for £74.99 (was £119.99) and the standard Kindle for £49.99 (was £69.99).

Kindle Paperwhite Black Friday deals

All-new Kindle Paperwhite: £129.99 All-new Kindle Paperwhite: £129.99 £104.99 at Amazon

Save £25 – This is the first-ever price cut on the latest Kindle Paperwhite - and it's only been available to buy since the end of October. This new version offers an improved reading experience thanks to the 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and thinner bezels. Frequent readers will appreciate paying a premium for these features.

Kindle Paperwhite (2018): £119.99 Kindle Paperwhite (2018): £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £40 – Now the new 2021 model is available, the previous generation Kindle Paperwhite has been reduced to its lowest ever price. It has a smaller screen, thicker bezels and shorter battery life (still six weeks), but at £30 less than the new Paperwhite's deal price it's worth considering if you're a lighter reader or have a smaller budget.

Kindle: £69.99 Kindle: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 – This matches the cheapest price ever for the standard Kindle model. It's a basic but capable ereader at a budget price with enough storage for thousands of books at once.

Amazon Kindle Kids: £99.99 Amazon Kindle Kids: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £40 – Have a little one who wants to read more? The Amazon Kindle Kids may be the best option for you, and it's now £40 off. It features a 6-inch E Ink display, a year of Amazon Kid+ subscription and a choice of four cases to protect the device from drops.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids: £139.99 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids: £139.99 £114.99 at Amazon

Save £25 – The Kindle Paperwhite is now available in a child-friendly edition that comes with a cover and a year of Amazon Kids+ included. The discount isn't huge here for this edition, but it does give you £25 off the latest innovation in Kindles for kids.

Amazon Kindle Oasis 8GB: £229.99 Amazon Kindle Oasis 8GB: £229.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £60 – The top-end Kindle is for true ebook worms who want to make the most of their ereader experience. This Black Friday you can get £60 off the device with a 7-inch 300ppi display that is waterproof and comes with a warm light screen that makes reading in the dark that touch easier. Need more storage? 32GB is down to £199.99

If you need some more information before making a decision then our Kindle Paperwhite vs Kindle comparison guide will answer all your questions. You can also find all the latest Black Friday Kindle deals we spot over the next couple of weeks if you're after a different model of the ereader.

More Black Friday Kindle deals