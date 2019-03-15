Tesla launches its first compact SUV, the Model Y

Tesla has launched its first compact SUV, the Model Y. Prices for the new vehicle will start at $39,000 (about £29,000 / AU$55,000) for the standard-range version – while long-range, dual-motor all-wheel drive, and performance versions will also be available.

The Model Y seats seven, and features a panoramic glass roof, front trunk, and split-folding second-row seats. Keyless entry will allow you to unlock the car with a mobile app, and the car's infotainment system is controlled via a single 15-inch touchscreen on the dash.

Tesla claims the Model Y will go from 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 150mph. The standard battery will be able to travel 230 miles on a single charge, while the long-range version will keep going for 300, making it a practical option for driving away from urban centers.

Tesla Model Y release date, news and rumors

Electric vehicles explained: everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about wireless EV charging

Tesla expects to receive deliveries of the higher-end models (long-range, dual-motor all-wheel drive, and performance) in the third quarter of 2020, and the standard-range version is expected to arrive in early 2021.

Juiced up

Earlier this month, Tesla unveiled its third-generation Supercharger at its headquarters in Palo Alto, California. The Supercharger 3.0 promises to slash charging times in half, and takes just five minutes juice up a Tesla Model 3 long-range with enough power to travel 75 miles.

The company hasn't given details of how long it will take to charge the Model Y for long journeys, but we expect to see them spreading throughout the US (and possibly beyond) by the time the new SUV hits the streets.