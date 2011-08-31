Panasonic announces cloud services for Blu-ray players

Over at IFA 2011, Panasonic has announced that it will be bringing its cloud-based internet service, Viera Connect, to its Blu-ray line up this autumn.

All Full HD 3D Panasonic Blu-ray players and home cinema systems across Europe will be able to access movies, music, weather and news services using an internet connection.

You'll also be able to access new sport, game and social networking apps.

Billing time

The Viera Connect Market has also had a bit of news – Panasonic will be enabling direct billing for the smart TV service so users can buy apps and other products directly through their Panasonic televisions.

You'll be able to put in an order for peripherals like Panasonic 3D glasses and SD cards, as well as virtual goods like apps and movies.

The VIERA Connect Market billing functionality will be coming to Europe later this year and is compatible with all 2011 Viera TVs.