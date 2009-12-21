Sony cements RealD 3D glasses deal

Sony has signed on the dotted line to use RealD technology to power the glasses for its next-generation of 3D televisions.

Although the company has been using RealD tech in its demos since the company unveiled its 3D Bravia TVs, it has only just made the relationship official.

Thankfully, Sony hasn't retained the full rights to using RealD, so there is no proprietary issues (the proprietary tech is within the Sony panel) with the technology – so expect to see a raft of 3D TVs from other manufacturers which are compatible with RealD glasses.

"Sony has its proprietary LCD panel driving technology to reproduce full HD 3D images on the screen of new Bravia LCD TVs, which will work in sync with new 3D eyewear based on RealD's technology. We are excited to work with RealD in bringing 3D to the home." explained Hiroshi Yoshioka, Executive Deputy President, Sony Corporation.

Crisp and clear

Sony also notes that "the RealD Format is a side-by-side 3D format capable of delivering crisp, clear, high-quality 3D utilizing all channels of the existing HD broadcast infrastructure."

So, hopefully this means that the TVs will be compatible with the upcoming 3D channel from Sky.

To celebrate everything 3D, Sony has also announced a new website to show off its 3D endeavours.

You can find it at: www.sony.net/united/3D.