Humax unveils two new PVRs

Humax has added two new twin-tuner Freeview+ digital TV recorders to its range.

The set top box manufacturer is adding the PVR-9300T and PVR-9150T to its range, with the former boasting a pleasingly large 320GB hard-drive to make sure you can fit that entire series of Family Guy on without sacrificing your recordings of House.

The Humax PVR-9300T backs up its huge storage with HDMI upscaling and the normal Humax EPG features like split-recording and schedule tracking.

Eco-friendly?

The lower featured Humax PVR-9150T brings a 160GB hard drive, and, like the PVR-9300T boasts a less than I watt energy usage rating when on standby.

"There are still more than 20 million TV sets in the UK that haven't been upgraded to digital and opting for a DTR is a great solution for those viewers looking to go digital, said Humax's commercial director Graham North.

"The launch of the PVR-9300T and PVR-9150T reinforces the Humax brand as a key player in the digital TV market.

"The new range offers high performance devices to suit every budget and delivers a wealth of features to put digital entertainment at the fingertips of UK TV viewers."