Fear The Walking Dead will be a BT exclusive

BT has just announced its latest exclusive deal, an agreement with US network AMC to launch its UK channel.

Fresh from announcing its position as the first Ultra HD broadcaster in the UK, BT has signed up the the US cable network to a 'multi-year agreement' that will launch with the exclusive first showing of Fear The Walking Dead in the UK.

As well as creating The Walking Dead, the zombie-tastic adaptation of Robert Kirkman's hit comic series, and its new prequel, AMC is also responsible for some of the other most popular, binge-watched US shows of the last couple of years.

"AMC has showcased some of the biggest and most celebrated series on US television in recent years, including Breaking Bad and Mad Men," said Delia Bushell, Managing Director of BT TV and BT Sport.

"We're confident our viewers will enjoy AMC's cinematic approach to storytelling and look forward to offering them an outstanding selection of TV series and films in the months ahead."

So, as well as offering hit US TV shows exclusively on the new AMC UK channel, it will also feature movies "from the world's most popular film libraries."

This is the first time BT has stepped off the sports field to garner exclusive content for its BT TV packages, and could well be a taste of things to come as it continues to turn the screws on Sky.

AMC UK will hit your televisions in September with the premier of Fear The Walking Dead.