Warner considers Harry Potter 3D re-makes

The last movie in the hugely popular Harry Potter series is due to arrive in cinemas later this year, with Warner Bros. now considering re-making all the films in 3D.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 is currently set to be the first movie in the series to be produced in 3D as well as 2D for its theatre release later in 2011.

3D Potter-thon

Not one to give up on one of its main movie franchises, Warners is now rumoured to be looking to remake all of the past Potters for 3D cinema and Blu-ray re-releases in the future.

The news follows recent announcements from George Lucas' camp, who is planning to re-release 3D versions of the entire Star Wars series in cinemas in the near future.

Warners is yet to officially confirm or deny the rumours, but it is looking increasingly likely that all the past flicks in the series will get a new 3D airing at a cinema near you over the next year or two.

Or if you happen to be a massive fan of the boy wizard and his oh-so-smashing pals, plus have recently invested in a new 3D TV and Blu-ray player, you might want to start looking forward to a 3D Potter-thon in the comfort of your own home soon.

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2, arrives in 3D in cinemas later this summer, on July 15.

