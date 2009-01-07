New JVC HDTVs have iPod docks

The new JVC TeleDock HDTVs feature an integrated iPod dock. Why? Because they can.

JVC's new TeleDock HDTVs are the first to offer an integrated iPod dock as part of their connectivity options.

The TeleDock range includes the 32-inch LT-32P300, 42-inch LT-42P300, 46-inch LT-46P300 and two 120Hz Clear Motion Drive models – the 42-inch LT-42P500 and the 46-inch LT-46P500.

"Each model includes a flip-down iPod dock at the base of the set," explains JVC. "Video files are easily played back on the television, music files can be played through the TV's sound system, and photos stored on an iPod can be viewed on the TV."

A giant iPod dock

Usefully, once an iPod is docked to the TV, it can be controlled using the TV's remote, which features a circular keypad to mimic the classic iPod scroll wheel. Users can then select music, video or photos via a iPod-esque menu on the TV screen.

The dock also charges any connected iPod, regardless of whether the TV is on or off.

Of course, JVC's P-Series HDTVs are more than just giant iPod docks. Each TV boasts a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, dynamic backlight, 3x HDMI inputs, 2x component inputs, 2x S-video inputs, a PC input (D-sub) and an analogue video output.

Want one? You'll have to wait until April.