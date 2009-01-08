Panasonic demos thin-profile 8.8mm plasma

During its CES keynote, Panasonic previewed thin-profile display panel technologies for both Plasma and LCD screens. The newly developed technologies are called NeoPDP and NeoLCD respectively.

Neo PDP has been incorporated into two prototype plasmas. The first is a super high-efficiency 42-inch PDP that, says Panasonic, achieves triple luminance efficiency at full power. Alternatively, reducing the power consumption to a third of the company's equivalent 2007 models gives the same brightness. The second prototype is an ultra-thin 50-inch PDP with a profile of just 8.8mm.

While a full HD PDP has a moving picture resolution of more than 900 lines, Panasonic says the newly developed drive technology and materials to shorten afterglow have attained the world's highest moving resolution of 1080 lines.

On the LCD side of things, the NeoLCD technology has been integrated into a super energy-efficient 90kWh per year 37-inch LCD panel that achieves moving picture resolution of 1000 lines, close to that of a plasma.

The screen has the lowest energy consumption of any LCD HDTV in the world according to Panasonic, cutting the energy requirement almost in half compared to the previous model.

From CES 2009