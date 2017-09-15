Tech before its time: the innovations that came too soon

Sometimes it takes a while before technology catches up with ideas: for example, Microsoft was pushing tablet computers and smartwatches nearly a decade before the iPad and Apple Watch respectively, but the tech wasn’t quite up to the job.

Other bright ideas fell by the wayside for more prosaic reasons, whether that was industry lobbying or just good old-fashioned incompetence.

In fact, some of the best ideas we have in technology didn’t become successful products in their first incarnations – sometimes it takes a few failed attempts before the successful formula for a world-beating idea emerges.

You’d be surprised how many of the world’s noted tech firms are in this list – just because they’re good at what they do now, doesn’t mean they always have been...

