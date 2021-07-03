TalkTalk's latest fibre broadband deal comes with a massive £110 cash incentive

If you're looking to upgrade your broadband this weekend, TalkTalk has taken the top spot with a fantastic promotion, pairing together affordable prices, fast speeds and a big cash incentive.

On the brand's Fibre 65 plan, you'll only have to spend £25 a month while getting speeds averaging 67Mb. Those kinds of speeds will be perfect for most households; even if you have a collection of smart devices, consoles, and devices all connected to one network and being used at the same time.

While that alone would be a great offer, the cash incentive you'll get on top really makes this deal a top choice. Alongside your broadband package, you'll also get an £110 voucher to use at Amazon, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard.

All of those factors put together to make this the leading offer this weekend, matched only by Virgin's M100 plan. You can find out more about TalkTalk's offer below or check out our broadband deals guide to see the best competition.

Fibre broadband deals: see the best fast speed internet plans