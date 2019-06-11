TalkTalk's cheap fibre broadband deals just got even better with a bump in speeds

After usurping Vodafone as the cheapest well-known retailer for fibre broadband deals, TalkTalk was looking like one of the best options on the market. But, while TalkTalk already had our attention, it's now taking it a step further - upping its speeds to also become of the fastest options available in its price bracket.

That's a lot of information to take in, so let us fill you in on the highlights. Pushing its Faster Fibre package up to 38Mb and the speed boosted version up to 67Mb, TalkTalk now has some of the fastest affordable fibre packages around.

This speed boost is especially impressive when it comes to TalkTalk's Faster Fibre package considering its price was recently dropped down to £22.45 a month. Pair that with the lack of upfront costs and this slides past Vodafone's broadband deal for our pick of cheapest fibre broadband deal.

Rounding off the list of TalkTalk's current benefits is the fact that TalkTalk provides fixed prices, meaning you won't be hit by any nasty price rises during your contract. Yes, you can go even cheaper with the likes of Hyperoptic but if you like your internet from a name you know, nothing is beating TalkTalk right now.

You can see this offer in full down below or scan through our guide to the best broadband deals to see just how much you're saving.

This brilliant broadband deal in full:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 36Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £22.45pm

For a while, we've been praising Vodafone as the goto cheap fibre broadband deal but now, TalkTalk has gone even cheaper to take the spot, beating Vodafone for both price and speed. With no activation fees, monthly bills of £22.45 and increased speeds, this is the best value fibre offer overall (without going for the lesser-known Hyperoptic).

View Deal

Want more with your broadband?

Want your internet, plus something to appease your love of watching films? NowTV currently has fibre broadband and Sky Cinema for just £30.99. That means unlimited fibre broadband and constant movie binge-watching for an incredibly affordable price tag.

Or if you think fibre internet should have some incentives, going with BT is a safe bet. You get superfast speeds of 50Mb and a free gift from a selection that BT claims are worth up to £249 (e.g. Amazon Echo and JBL headphones. On top of that, there is even a £40 pre-paid Mastercard. For pure value, BT is the one to go with.