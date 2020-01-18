Sort your internet this weekend with one of these five excellent broadband deals

In the expansive list of the most exciting things you could be doing this weekend - climbing a mountain, sky-diving, catching a much hyped UFC 246 live stream - we imagine sorting your next broadband deal ranks far far down the list.

But if it is something you need to get done, we have two good pieces of news for you. Firstly, the market is chock full of bargain internet plans, to the point where there's almost too much choice. Second, we've done all of the searching for you.

That means you can skip the price comparisons, the reviews and 50 internet tabs likely littering your laptop right now as we've listed the absolute top five broadband deals below.

All five are on the big names you know, offering market-leading prices, cashback or a reward for your investments. All you have to do is choose the one that works best for your needs.

Fibre broadband deals: find the fast plans that work for you all in one place

The 5 best broadband deals available right now:

1. The best BT broadband deal around:

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm + £80 BT reward card

For some, BT will be the one and only choice when it comes to internet. And if this is where you're looking, the BT Superfast Fibre 1 package is the stand out option. For £28.99 a month you're getting speeds averaging 50Mb. But, thanks to the inclusion of an £80 BT reward card, you're effectively only paying £25.65 a month, but you will be tied in for two years.

2. A free speed upgrade on your broadband deals

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23pm (or £21 for existing Vodafone customers)

It's a simple offer - get Vodafone's fastest fibre package for the same price as its regular Superfast 1 option. That means speeds averaging 63Mb (great for 4K streamers and even the busiest of households) at a price of just £23 each month - the best price around for speeds of this calibre.

3. Go all out on broadband and TV deals

Virgin Media Big Bundle | 12 months | 213Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £35 set-up | £33 per month

If you can get Virgin where you live (and it's a big if) then it's hard to look past this brilliant broadband deal. It comes with two major bonuses - the ridiculously fast fibre speeds of 213Mb and the fact you're also getting a TV bundle. That means over 110 channels, weekend calls and the ability to pause live TV. That's a lot of features for just £33 a month. View Deal

4. The UK's cheapest fibre broadband deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £22.99 per month + £70 cashback

Don't want to pay too much for your internet? This deal will be ideal. The speeds average 36Mb, giving you plenty of speed for streaming and light gaming and the price comes in at an affordable £22.99. However, when you take into account the £70 cashback on offer, the price works out at an effective £19.10 a month or in other words, the cheapest fibre broadband deal around.

5. A name you know with a freebie

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 38Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.95pm | £40 Amazon.co.uk gift card

Paying under £22 a month for a fibre broadband deal is pretty darn impressive in its own right. But add in that £40 sweetener and it's truly exceptional! There's nothing to pay upfront either, and TalkTalk guarantees that you won't see a hike in prices over the one-and-a-half year term.

